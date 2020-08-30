Party On

“This movie is very much in the spirit of the other two films, across the board,” Keanu (with costar Alex Winter) said of his new flick Bill & Ted Face the Music. “There are Easter egg cameos and important musical figures.”

Keanu Reeves Mr. Nice Guy

He’s made huge blockbuster films and has an estimated net worth of $360 million. But Keanu Reeves may just be the most down-to-earth celebrity in Hollywood.

Not only has he been known to offer up his set on the crowded NYC subway, but he also once bought ice cream just so he could give a fan an autograph on the receipt!

When asked how he manages to stay so grounded despite his stratospheric success, the actor, 55, is unsurprisingly humble.

“I love what I do, and I love going to work,” he says. “I like being creative. And we’re all in it together, so why not have some fun?” as he gets ready for the Aug.28 release of his new film Bill & Ted Face the Music – the long-awaited third instalment in the popular late-‘80’s/early-90s time-travel franchise – Keanu talks about the movie and his career highlights.

It’s been nearly 30 years since Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey. How did it feel to be back in Ted’s shoes?

There’s nothing like it. How I feel and laugh working with Alex [Winter] doesn’t exist anywhere else in the world for me.

What was your favorite scent to shoot?

A lot of scenes stand out; actually, Alex gives such a wonderful, funny performance. Getting to play off him – and playing older versions of ourselves – is fun.

Is it nice to not be shooting at anyone in a film?

[Laughs.] What are you talking about? It’s fun to do that!

Do you remember your original audition for the first film, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure?

We went through a very vigorous process. In the end, there were about 10 [actors], and we’d sometimes play Bill and sometimes play Ted and interact with each other.

When did you realize the movie had become a cultural phenomenon?

As soon as people started yelling in the street, I’d be out sometimes, and people would just be like, “Be excellent!” and “Party on!” so I was like, “Oh, cool, all right.”

It’s the 15th anniversary of another one of your cult classics, Constantine. How was the experience?

It was so collaborative. Working with Tilda Swinton, Shia LaBeouf, and Djimon Hounsou was great, and the dialogue and the costumes and production design were great. And the crew just came in and really rolled up their sleeves.

Was it cool filming in L.A.?

I love L.A., and I love filming in L.A. I love being on the street, I like the way the weather changes. I like the early dawn, the deep night, the colors of the lights, the people who are on the street. It’s got a good vibe.

Keanu’s Greatest Hits

POINT BREAK

The 1991 film had a huge impact on Keanu. “All the time I run into people and they say, ‘I started jumping out of planes because of Point Break, or, ‘I started surfing because of Point Break,”’ he’s said. “It really changed people’s lives, just like it did mine.”

SPEED

Keanu’s status as an action star was solidified with 1994’s Speed, in which he starred opposite Sandra Bullock. They both later admitted to having crushes on each other during filming, though they insist they never dated. “It was nice to go to work,” recalled Keanu.

THE MATRIX

The first of the now-iconic sci-fi series grossed over $465 million worldwide and garnered four Academy Award nominations following its 1999 release. Keanu is set to star in the fourth installment, due out in 2022. “It’s been really special,” he’s said of filming.

JOHN WICK

He launched yet another franchise with 2014’s John Wick; part 4 is scheduled to debut in 2022. As for how long he’ll play the super-assassin, Keanu recently said, “As far as my legs can take me. As far as the audience wants to go.”

