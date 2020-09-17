Keith Urban And Pink Perform ‘One Too Many’ At ACM Awards 2020

Keith Urban has had a busy summer this year while preparing for the 2020 ACM awards, but his performance at the event night surely made up for the effort as Pink joined him virtually to perform their new collaboration ‘One Too Many.’

The 52-year-old country superstar and the 41-year-old Pink came together on Sept. 16 to perform the song for the first time on stage. They released the duet on streaming platforms earlier that day as a part of Urban’s forthcoming album The Speed of Now Part 1.

“I spend all my money drinking on my own, yeah / In this bar, just sat here staring at my phone / And I keep second guessing, where did I go wrong?” the entertainers sang from different locations. “I know I’m proud / But I’ve had one too many / Come take me home.”

This is not the first time that Pink is trying her hand at country music. Previously, she appeared on the 2016 single ‘Setting the World on Fire’ in collaboration with Kenny Chesney.

She also recorded ‘Love Me Anyway’ with Chris Stapleton for the Hurts 2B Human album which was released last year. Pink also released a folk album with Dallas Green titled Rose Ave in 2014.

On the other hand, Urban has been one of the most successful faces when it comes to country music — he launched his career in 1999 and has many hit tracks under his belt.

