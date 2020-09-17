Keith Urban’s life is so busy, his albums drop in stages.

Just 24 hours after hosting the ACM Awards, the Australian country star drops Part 1 of The Speed of Now, his 10th studio album.

The new LP spans 16 tracks and includes collaborations with Eric Church, Nile Rodgers, Breland and his previously released single with Pink, “One Too Many,” which the pair performed Thursday night at the ACM Awards.

“When I collaborate, I’m always looking for that ‘third thing,’” Urban said ahead of release.

“There’s what I do, there’s what my collaborator does and then there’s this ‘third thing’ that I’m most curious about. That’s what interests me the most – when the sum of the parts becomes even more than what I envisioned. That’s what I love so much about it – finding common ground, shaping it and bringing it together.”

Urban helped bring it all together late last month when he co-hosted the series final of Australia’s weekly music TV show The Sound.

The Speed of Now Part 1 is the followup to 2018’s Graffiti U, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

Stream it below.

The post Keith Urban Returns With ‘The Speed of Now Part 1’: Stream It Now appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.