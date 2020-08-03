Keke Palmer Explains Why She 'Expected' Her Good Morning America Talk Show to Be Canceled

By Celebrity News Wire on August 3, 2020

Keke Palmer | Photo Credits: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for IFP

www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/V3i7rJG9qNw\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"After Show: Keke Palmer\u2019s Reaction to GMA3 Being Cancelled | WWHL","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/V3i7rJG9qNw" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

In the great tradition of What What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Keke Palmer opened up about something personal on Sunday night's episode. During the After Show, Cohen asked Palmer about her reaction to the recent cancellation of her Good Morning America talk show, Strahan, Sara and Keke, and

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story