www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/V3i7rJG9qNw\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"After Show: Keke Palmer\u2019s Reaction to GMA3 Being Cancelled | WWHL","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/V3i7rJG9qNw" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">
In the great tradition of What What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Keke Palmer opened up about something personal on Sunday night's episode. During the After Show, Cohen asked Palmer about her reaction to the recent cancellation of her Good Morning America talk show, Strahan, Sara and Keke, and
...
Other Links From TVGuide.com
- Comment