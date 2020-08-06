KeKe Palmer Is Joining Disney+'s The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Revival

By Celebrity News Wire on August 6, 2020

If you were already excited about Disney+'s The Proud Family revival The Proud Family: Louder and Prouderget ready for even more great news. TV Guide has learned that Keke Palmer is joining the cast of the anticipated animated series. 

Palmer is set to play a 14-year-old activist named Maya

