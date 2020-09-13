Congratulations are in order for Kelis and her husband, Mike Mora, who recently welcomed their second child together, a baby girl.

The 41-year-old singer and chef took to social media on Saturday (Sept. 12) to share the exciting news about her first daughter — and third child overall — after going through an “intense” labor.

“Hey, so I’ve been kind of MIA, but for a really good reason cause I just had my baby!” Kelis revealed with a smile in a video on Instagram. “It was intense.”

The songstress, who said she gave birth a week ago, added that she’s “generally a really private person,” but wanted to open up with fans about “all of these women’s things we go through that no one really tells us about.”

Kelis also revealed how she plans to lose weight following the birth of her newborn.

“I can’t work out for the next six weeks and if I don’t want to resort to wearing spandex for the rest of my life … I want to show you how I plan on getting back into my high-waisted jeans … with just food. No exercise,” she said.

In another post, the singer shared an adorable photo of her daughter’s tiny hand, captioning the pic, “She’s just the sweetest little thing.”

Kelis and Mora’s baby daughter joins the couple’s 4-year-old son Shepherd. The two have been married since 2014. The songstress also has an 11-year-old son, Knight, with her ex-husband, Nas.

The post Kelis Welcomes First Daughter Following ‘Intense’ Labor appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.