Kelly Clarkson has been finding comfort in some of John Legend’s “sexy” new songs amid her divorce.

During an interview with Legend for the season two opener of The Kelly Clarkson Show airing Monday (Sept. 21), the 38-year-old pop star gushed over Legend’s latest album, Bigger Love, listing off “Favorite Place,” Ooh Laa” and “Conversations in the Dark” as some of her favorites.

“Those songs are kind of sexy songs,” replied Legend, who serves as a judge alongside Clarkson on The Voice.

“That’s what I’m saying. This is a testament of how good this album is,” Clarkson said, referencing her personal struggles after filing to end her seven-year marriage with husband Brandon Blackstock in early June.

“If this album can be so great for someone like me who’s really wanting some Joni Mitchell and Alanis Morissette at this point — it’s a great album.”

Clarkson has been candid about her divorce with Blackstock, with whom she shares two young children. Last week, she told Sunday TODAY that “my life has been a little bit of a dumpster” in recent months.

The season two premiere of The Kelly Clarkson will feature Legend performing his new song “Wild.”

Watch a snippet of the interview below.

