Learning to be Miss Independent. Kelly Clarkson got candid about her struggles amid her divorce from her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host, 38, gave a life update during an interview on Sunday Today With Willie Geist, which aired on Sunday, September 13.

“I mean, it’s no secret. My life has been a little bit of a dumpster,” she said. “Personally, it’s been a little hard the last couple months.”

The “Stronger” singer added, “I’ve been talking to friends that have been through divorce. I don’t know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved.”

Us Weekly confirmed in June that Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock, 43, after nearly seven years of marriage. The pair share daughter River, 6, and son Remington, 4. The music manager is also the father of daughter Savannah, 18, and son Seth, 13, from his previous marriage to Melissa Ashworth.

A source told Us at the time that Clarkson and Blackstock’s problems became more apparent amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“They clashed on so many levels and being in quarantine together heightened their problems to the point of no return,” the insider said. “Everyone thought Kelly and Brandon had the perfect marriage, but they definitely didn’t.”

Clarkson shared with Geist, 45, that she’s been channeling her feelings into her latest album, which she said is “the most personal one I’ve ever released.”

The American Idol alum explained, “The whole record is basically every emotion you experience from the beginning of a relationship to the end of what it is now or where it is now. It’s been very therapeutic for me. It’s very honest.”

Although Clarkson is addressing her failed relationship in her music, she has no plans to fully discuss her divorce. The Daytime Emmy winner told the Los Angeles Times on Friday, September 11, that she’s taking her children’s feelings into consideration.

“I am a very open person, but I’m not going to be able to be truly open about this in certain aspects because there’s kids involved,” she said. “I think that I will navigate a way in which to be open and honest about it eventually, probably via [The Kelly Clarkson Show], and it’ll probably, I’m assuming, happen organically when someone says something in conversation or something. It definitely wouldn’t be planned.”

The Voice coach added, “There are a lot of little hearts involved in this and while people feel, ‘Oh, my gosh, what a loss,’ imagine how it is in the epicenter of the storm. It’s a lot to process and deal with, just as a family. So because it’s not just me, I probably won’t go too deep with it.”

