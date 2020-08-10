While most people are taking this quarantine time to bake banana bread and binge Netflix shows, Kelly Osbourne has been taking this time to prioritize self-care and is showing off her banging new look after shedding 85 Lbs.

At the start of this year, the reality TV star shared that she was going to be focusing on caring for herself, explaining that “2019 has been one hell of a year.”

“In many ways it has been amazing especially in terms of self-growth. In many ways it has been gut-wrenchingly difficult. However through all the good and bad it has been incredibly educational for me.”

The daughter of Sharon and Ozzie Osbourne, who celebrated her two years of sobriety last year, said 2020 was “going to be the year of me!!!,” she wrote on social media. “It’s time to put myself first, stop taking on other people’s s— and be the badass sober women I was born to be.”

The 35-year-old actress shared her jaw dropping selfies as she confidently showed off her new look.

The post Kelly Osbourne Shows Off Her Jaw-Dropping Results After Shedding 85 Lbs appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.