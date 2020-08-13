Kelly Osbourne Shows Off Her Weight Loss Amid Moving Into Her New Home

New beginnings all around! Kelly Osbourne showed off her slimmer figure after her epic weight loss while celebrating moving into a new home on August 12.

“First meal [in] my new home!” the 35-year-old wrote over a photo of herself and a friend eating salads atop cardboard moving boxes. Talk about staying healthy — between the salad and moving boxes, that’s a workout and a nutritious bite all in one go.

It’s no surprise to see the former musician flaunting her new look. After all, she lost a whopping 85-pounds and she’s proud of it. Kelly confirmed her incredible accomplishment during a sweet exchange with The Real cohost Jeannie Mai‘s mother, Olivia TuTram Mai.

“Oh my gosh, you lost a lot of weight,” Olivia commented on Kelly’s Instagram post on August 6. “That’s right, Mamma Mai. I lost 85 pounds since I last saw you. Can you believe it?” Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne‘s daughter replied.

On August 8, the former Fashion Police cohost revealed she was a size 26 while shopping at Neiman Marcus and flaunting a tag from one of her purchases. “Yes, I’m bragging because I worked hard and it feels good!!” Kelly gushed on her Instagram Stories.

Unsurprisingly, the former reality star “feels like a new person” following her slim down, an insider exclusively told Life & Style. “After years of fad eating plans and yo-yo dieting, Kelly has finally realized what works for her,” the source explained. “She’s embraced her vegan diet and she incorporates weights into her exercise routine, which includes a lot of walking.”

Ultimately, Kelly “credits a total change about how she thinks about food” for her new look, the insider noted. “Kelly loves cooking now more than ever and she says it helps if she avoids eating anything boring.”

Another important factor in her weight loss journey was being kinder to and forgiving herself. “Kelly doesn’t obsess about her body anymore and once she stopped beating herself up and concentrated on healthier choices, the pounds just started coming off,” the source raved.

The View guest host started working on her weight loss in 2009 after appearing on Dancing With the Stars — but she had a hard time keeping the weight off until going vegan in 2012. Lookin’ good, girl!

