Kelly Preston Death Certificate Reveals She Died at Home

Kelly Preston’s death certificate revealed she died at her family home in Florida, Us Weekly exclusively reports.

The 57-year-old actress passed away on July 12, after a private two-year battle with breast cancer.

According to the certificate, obtained by Us on Tuesday, August 18, the Hawaii native’s body was transferred from her and her husband John Travolta’s Clearwater, Florida, home to a nearby funeral home after she died at 11:46 a.m. She was later cremated at the Brooksville Crematory in Brooksville, Florida.

The What a Girl Wants actress is survived by Travolta, 66, her husband of nearly three decades, and their children, Ella, 20, and Benjamin, 9. The couple were also parents of son Jett, who died in 2009 at the age of 16 after suffering a seizure.

Following Preston’s death, a source told Us that the family is trying to pick up the pieces left behind by the loss of their “rock” and “the heart and soul who kept the family united.”

The Grease actor and his wife “were true partners,” the source said of the pair last month, noting that Travolta is “devastated.”

The insider added that the trio “can’t imagine life without her,” but they are “being strong.”

The Saturday Night Fever actor announced his wife’s passing via Instagram on July 13 via social media.

“She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “Forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.”

The same day, the pair’s daughter paid tribute to her “courageous, strong, beautiful and loving” mom via Instagram.

“Thank you for being there for me no matter what. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place,” Ella wrote. “You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama.”

The Jerry Maguire actress and Travolta tied the knot in September 1991. They met four years prior while filming The Experts.

The post Kelly Preston Death Certificate Reveals She Died at Home appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.