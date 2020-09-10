Kelsea Ballerini’s Quarantine Album ‘Ballerini’ Is Here: Stream It Now

The pandemic hasn’t slowed Kelsea Ballerini. The two-time Grammy nominated artist released Kelsea back in March, a full-length album that peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard 200.

Today sees the arrival of Ballerini, the unplugged follow-up and companion album to Kelsea.

For the new album, the country star returned to all 13 tracks and viewed them through the lens of lockdown. They were deconstructed, reinterpreted and re-recorded during quarantine, this time stripped back to raw emotions.

Of the projects, Ballerini explains: “Kelsea is glitter: bold and effervescent and dreams that are boundless. She’s who I want to be. While Ballerini is emotional, vulnerable, soft: observes her surroundings and chooses her words carefully. She’s who I am.”

The new album features the previously released “club” and can be streamed in full below.

Ballerini will perform next Wednesday (Sept. 16) at the 55th ACM Awards.

