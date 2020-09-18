EXCLUSIVE: Kelvin Harrison Jr., who will soon be seen in the Aaron Sorkin-helmed Netflix drama, The Trial of the Chicago 7, will play Christian in Cyrano, the musical film adaptation of the Off-Broadway play, which was picked up by MGM. Harrison Jr. is joining a starry cast that includes Peter Dinklage, in the title role that […]

The post Kelvin Harrison Jr. Joins Peter Dinklage In ‘Cyrano’ Musical At MGM appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.