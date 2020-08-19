Ken Jeong has dropped out of the UK version of The Masked Singer due to coronavirus travel restrictions, meaning ITV has added BAFTA-winning British comedian Mo Gilligan to the lineup. As revealed by Deadline on Monday, Season 2 of The Masked Singer will go into production for ITV next month, with producer Bandicoot TV recording […]

