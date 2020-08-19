Ken Jeong Drops Out Of ‘The Masked Singer’ UK Amid Coronavirus Travel Restrictions

By Celebrity News Wire on August 19, 2020

Ken Jeong has dropped out of the UK version of The Masked Singer due to coronavirus travel restrictions, meaning ITV has added BAFTA-winning British comedian Mo Gilligan to the lineup. As revealed by Deadline on Monday, Season 2 of The Masked Singer will go into production for ITV next month, with producer Bandicoot TV recording […]

