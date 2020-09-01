Maybe it’s the confidence of youth. Whatever, Kenadi Dodds isn’t shy and she’s not afraid to play by her own rules in America’s Got Talent 2020.

During the quarter finals on Tuesday night (Sept 1), the 15-year-old Utah native performed an original song “Dancing Through the Stars,” which she wrote for her little sister Alexis.

Playing on an upright piano, the young country artist put all her heart in the song. Watch to the end, and you’ll spot the gesture she made to her sis, who is battling a degenerative eye condition which could one day leave her blind.

Dodds is coached by her dad, a two-time Paralympian who shared with her the “importance of hard work and perseverance,” reads her biog.

The hard work and perseverance appears to be paying off.

Watch Dodds’ performance below.

