Kendall Jenner Admits To Being The Stoner In The Kardashian Family

Kendall Jenner has admitted that she smokes marijuana. In a recent interview with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson on their show Sibling Rivalry, Jenner revealed that she is the stoner in the family.

Hudson asked Jenner and her sister Kourtney Kardashian, “If there was a stoner [in your family] who would it be?” to which Kardashian quickly answered “Kendall”.

Agreeing with the statement, Jenner said that: “I am a stoner. No one knows that, so that’s the first time I’ve ever really said anything out there.”

While the sisters said Kylie Jenner is the most “laidback” member of the Kardashian family, it is not the first time that a Kardashian has admitted to taking drugs.

Kim Kardashian has previously admitted that she has taken ecstasy on two notable occasions in her life.

“I got married on ecstasy. The first time. I did ecstasy once and I got married. I did it again, I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen,” Kardashian said during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Scott Disick then asked, “You were high on ecstasy when you made that sex tape?” after which Kardashian admits “Absolutely. Everyone knows it. Like, my jaw was shaking the whole time.”

