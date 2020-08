The Kentucky Derby producers have changed their minds about having fans attend the Run for the Roses. The Churchill Downs race, scheduled for Sept. 5, had planned to have a limited number of socially distanced fans attend. But the Louisville, Kentucky area has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases, causing the track to re-think its […]

