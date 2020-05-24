Error message

Kerr Smith Reflects on His Groundbreaking Dawson's Creek Kiss on its 20th Anniversary

By Celebrity News Wire on May 24, 2020

Adam Kaufman and Kerr Smith, Dawson's Creek | Photo Credits: WB

Twenty years ago, Kerr Smith made history as one half of the first kiss between two men on a prime-time drama. The iconic moment took place during Dawson's Creek's Season 3 finale. Though Jack McPhee (Smith) had come out of the closet a season prior, it was a long and arduous journey before the

