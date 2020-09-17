Kesha, Los Lobos, Anthony Hamilton and More to Perform for Biden Campaign’s Online Concert Series

By Celebrity News Wire on September 17, 2020

Kesha, Anthony Hamilton, Los Lobos and more will perform in the Biden for President campaign’s new online concert series. The campaign announced that “Team Joe Sings” will launch Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. The weekly performances will take place every Thursday through Election Day, featuring a new group of artists supporting the […]

