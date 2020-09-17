Kesha, Anthony Hamilton, Los Lobos and more will perform in the Biden for President campaign’s new online concert series. The campaign announced that “Team Joe Sings” will launch Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. The weekly performances will take place every Thursday through Election Day, featuring a new group of artists supporting the […]

The post Kesha, Los Lobos, Anthony Hamilton and More to Perform for Biden Campaign’s Online Concert Series appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.