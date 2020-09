Kevin Dobson, most known for his work on TV dramas Knots Landing, Days of Our Lives and Kojak, has died. He was 77. The United Veterans Council of San Joaquin County announced the actor’s death on Facebook. Dobson, who died on Sunday, served as chairman of the San Joaquin County group. Dobson was born in New […]

The post Kevin Dobson Dies: ‘Knots Landing’ and ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Star Was 77 appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.