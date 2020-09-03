A new beginning. Khloé Kardashian wants her rekindled romance with Tristan Thompson to have a fresh start, but she’s not looking to completely erase their tumultuous past.

“It is always a worry that Tristan can go back to his old ways, especially once he’s on the road and working again, but they have spent so much time trying to heal from past wrongdoings, so this isn’t her main focus at this point,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She wants to move on and eliminate that chapter from their lives, but not forget about it at the same time.”

The off-on couple began dating in 2016 but split after Thompson, 29, was spotted getting cozy with multiple women while Kardashian, 36, was pregnant with their now 2-year-old daughter True. The pair later reconciled but called it quits for a second time in February 2019 after the Cleveland Cavaliers player was caught kissing Kylie Jenner‘s then-BFF Jordyn Woods.

However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Thompson remained on civil terms in an effort to coparent their daughter. The trio even quarantined together in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic. Us confirmed in August that Kardashian and the athlete were giving their relationship a second chance.

“Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the [coronavirus] quarantine,” a source said at the time.

A second source told Us in August that the pair continued to have feelings for each other despite their split.

“They love coparenting and are in love with True,” the insider said. “They never really fell out of love with each other. They spend a ton of time together and are raising their child together.”

The Good American cofounder and Thompson appear to be taking their renewed romance seriously and are looking to purchase a house together. Although the pair have not publicly commented on their reunion, they were spotted hiking together in Malibu Hills in California on Wednesday, September 2.

However, Scott Disick seemed to confirm their reconciliation via Instagram last month. “@RealTristan13 is a lucky man!” the Talentless cofounder star, 37, commented on a bikini photo Kardashian posted.

