Chadwick Boseman’s impact on the youth cannot be overstated … some children are remembering their fallen hero … with action figure memorials. Mark Ruffalo — who starred opposite Chadwick in the ‘Avengers’ movies — posted a couple of touching…

The post Kids Honor Chadwick Boseman with ‘Avengers’ Action Figure Memorials appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.