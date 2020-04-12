Killing Eve Season 3 Premiere Recap: A Shocking Death Jump-Starts the Season
[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the Season 3 premiere of Killing Eve, "Slowly Slowly Catchy Monkey." Read at your own risk!]
At the risk of showing my age by making a stale reference to the late '90s... oh my god, they killed Kenny (Sean Delaney)! Someone threw my poor sweet Kenny from