Fun in the sun! Kim Kardashian enjoyed a day out paddleboarding with her family as she and her husband, Kanye West, continue to mend their relationship.

The Skims founder, 39, shared a series of photos via Instagram on Saturday, August 22, at a lake with West, 43, their 7-year-old daughter North and her sister Kourtney Kardashian.

In one picture, Kim and North are seen in action as they ride a paddleboat. The KKW Beauty founder also posted a group photo featuring herself, Kourtney, 41, and the “Lift Yourself” rapper. Kim simply captioned the post with a surfer emoji.

The outing comes weeks after West admitted during his presidential campaign rally in South Carolina that he and Kim had considered terminating her first pregnancy before North was born. The couple are also the parents of Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 15 months.

The “Stronger” rapper later alleged in a series of tweets that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her mom, Kris Jenner, tried to “lock me up.” In another post, he claimed that he had been “trying to divorce” Kim for two years.

Days later, the makeup mogul addressed West’s behavior and bipolar disorder via her Instagram Story.

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” Kim wrote at the time. “People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

West later apologized to his wife for the since-deleted tweets. “I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me,” he wrote on July 25.

A source told Us Weekly earlier this month that Kim is determined to get her marriage back on track.

“Kim is focused on healing her relationship with Kanye and has been busy taking care of their kids and him,” the insider said. “She has been helping and supporting him a ton while he’s been struggling with his mental health and wants him to know and feel that she is there for him through thick and thin.”

Scroll down to see photos of the family’s paddleboarding trip.

