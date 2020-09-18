Hitting another bump in the road. Kim Kardashian is dealing with a lot when it comes to her husband, Kanye West, and his mental health, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“She is deeply disappointed and sad because Kanye is struggling,” the insider reveals. “It’s a vicious cycle that Kim has had success at interrupting successfully for months at a time.”

The source says the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, “isn’t surprised” that West, 43, hasn’t been “abiding to terms of his care plan” that they discussed and attributes part of his “downward spiral” to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Being isolated and alone essentially in his head isn’t healthy for Kanye,” the insider adds.

The couple, who have been married since 2014, have had many ups and downs recently, including Twitter rants and West airing the family’s private details during his presidential rally in July.

“She doesn’t care about the tweets, that is Kanye being Kanye,” the source explains, however, it’s “the mood swings and the manic episodes [that] are extremely difficult for Kim to help Kanye cope with.”

The KKW Beauty founder has been “patient, given him the space to be creative, hoping that would be a healthy outlet for him to express himself,” the insider says, noting that the “best intentions often lead to negative outcomes.”

The Yeezy designer and the reality star share four kids, North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 16 months, who come first for Kardashian.

Even with the Sunday Service founder’s unpredictable moods and actions, a second source exclusively tells Us that the Skims creator is “committed to holding it together for their kids.”

The insider adds: “Helping Kanye with his mental health struggles has been a journey and a lot on Kim.”

The pair faced issues earlier this summer after West revealed during his first presidential rally in South Carolina that he and Kardashian almost aborted their eldest child. After the speech, West went on a Twitter rant accusing his wife of trying to “lock him up” and also fired allegations toward his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner.

Following the incident, West apologized to his loved ones, and Kardashian publicly addressed the “Stronger” rapper’s bipolar disorder for the first time.

A source told Us in August that the California native is “focused on healing her relationship with Kanye and has been busy taking care of their kids and him.”

Earlier this month, West went on another Twitter rant, this time attacking the music industry for their current practices. He brought former adversary Taylor Swift into the tweetstorm, vowing to help her get her music rights back, after a years-old feud with the “Exile” musician.

At the time, the “Life Yourself” artist also posted a video of himself peeing on a Grammy trophy and claimed he would not release new music until his contracts are done with his current publisher and record label.

The post Kim Kardashian Is ‘Deeply Disappointed’ Amid Kanye West’s ‘Downward Spiral’ appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.