Kim Kardashian Worries as Khloe Gets ‘So Sick’ Amid COVID-19

When Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns, the drama is at an all-time high. In the new promo, released on Monday, August 17, the family tackles coronavirus head on.

“Everybody in the world is talking about coronavirus,” Scott Disick says in the new clip, which then cuts to Khloé Kardashian getting a COVID-19 test and Kim Kardashian chatting with a family member via FaceTime. “I’m super worried that Khloé is so sick,” she reveals.

The Good American founder, 36, is also shown coughing while in bed in the trailer, which features most of the family chatting from a distance from each other or even via Zoom or FaceTime.

The video also features Disick, 37, seemingly discussing what happened when he briefly entered a Colorado treatment center in April. “There couldn’t have been a bigger betrayal,” he says in the clip. “She leaked me being there to the press.” Then on a Zoom call with Kim, 39, Khloé, Kris Jenner and Rob Kardashian, he adds, “I don’t trust anybody here.”

On April 28, the father of three checked himself into a center to deal with “past traumas.” However, on May 4, he checked out hours after a photo of him at treatment leaked online.

“In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father three months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas,” his lawyer Marty Singer told TMZ at the time. Singer later told E! that he felt a “violation” of his privacy, checked out and was “immediately returning home.”

That wasn’t the only drama highlighted in the trailer. The clip also featured a brief look at Khloe and Tristan Thompson‘s relationship, as she asks him, “Why couldn’t you be that when we were together?”

The duo, who share 2-year-old daughter True Thompson, split in 2019 after the NBA player, 29, was caught cheating with multiple women. In August, Us Weekly confirmed they are back together.

The second half of Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 18 returns on E! Thursday, September 17, at 8 p.m. ET.

