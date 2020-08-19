Kimye Forever! Kanye West Kisses Kim Kardashian After Rocky Few Months

Together forever. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian locked lips in a new video after facing a number of ups and downs in their relationship.

“WE’RE STEPPING OUT ON FAITH,” the 43-year-old rapper tweeted on Wednesday, August 19, alongside a video from a recent Sunday Service event. In the brief clip, the 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is seen running to her husband’s side for an embrace and a quick kiss.

Two days earlier, the Yeezy designer announced that his gospel performances were resuming after a months-long break due to the coronavirus pandemic. West shared another video of himself playing piano while Kardashian held son Saint, 4, in matching red jumpsuits.

“For anyone wondering, Kanye’s team took every precaution to ensure the choir’s health and safety which is always top priority,” the KKW Beauty founder explained via Twitter on Sunday, August 16. “It was filmed today without an audience. The music will be shared soon for anyone who could use a some uplifting.”

West’s recent posts come in the aftermath of his public take downs of Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, in a series of social media posts in July. Following his first presidential campaign event in South Carolina, during which he alleged that he and his wife considered ending her first pregnancy before daughter North was born, West claimed that Kardashian and Jenner, 64, tried to “fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up.” The “Stronger” rapper later implied in a separate post that he had been “trying to divorce” the Selfish author for two years.

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” Kardashian later wrote in an Instagram Story addressing her husband’s bipolar disorder for the first time since his 2017 diagnosis. “People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

Shortly after his Twitter rants made headlines, West apologized to his wife for his comments about their private matters. “I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me,” he tweeted on July 25.

Despite hitting a rough patch in their marriage, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that the couple isn’t ready to give up yet. The duo tied the knot in May 2014 and share daughter Chicago, 2, and son Psalm, 15 months, along with North and Saint.

“Kim is focused on healing her relationship with Kanye and has been busy taking care of their kids and him,” the source said earlier this month. “She has been helping and supporting him a ton while he’s been struggling with his mental health and wants him to know and feel that she is there for him through thick and thin.”

