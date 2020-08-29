If you can’t cook with the stars, why not cook like the stars using some of their favorite kitchen gadgets and gizmos.

Take Kris Jenner, for example. In December 2019, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star went gaga over the collection that fashion house Dolce & Gabbana did with Smeg, an Italian appliance brand. The collection included toasters, citrus juicers, coffee machines, kettles, blenders, stand mixers and more, all adorned with Dolce & Gabbana’s signature decorative style.

In fact, the reality star was so impressed with the bright and colorful items that she gave them to many of her family members and friends as holiday presents. In January 2020, the E! Personality shared an Instagram photo of herself posing with dozens of boxes filled with various items from the line and declared that she was “obsessed” with them.

The California native’s daughter Kim Kardashian was even impressed with the gifts. “Did I ever mention for our Xmas Eve party my mom makes the best gift bags?” the KKW Beauty founder wrote above an Instagram photo of multiple Smeg boxes. “This year we were blessed with @smegitalia & @dolcegabbana appliances!!!”

Even stars who are newer to the kitchen have items that make cooking just a bit more fun. When Selena Gomez‘s coronavirus quarantine cooking show, Selena + Chef premiered on HBO Max in July 2020, her culinary creations got almost as much attention as some of her bold and bright cooking utensils.

Her rainbow knife set, which she referred to as her “Coachella knives,” were noticed by many of the guest chefs, seeing as the Marco Almond set consists of stainless steel blades coated in titanium, which creates the rainbow effect.

“Selena, I’ve never seen blue knives like that!” chef Ludo Lefebvre remarked in the premiere episode.

In keeping with the colorful theme, Gomez also got plenty of use of her rainbow mixing bowl set, which is only available at Williams Sonoma and was created in partnership with Flour Shop — a New York City bakery beloved by the Kardashians, Bethenny Frankel and more.

Scroll down to see more kitchen gadgets that celebrities can’t live without!

