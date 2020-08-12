Every time he takes the stage, Kodi Lee breaks your heart. He did it again on Wednesday night (Aug. 12), as the season 14 winner of America’s Got Talent returned to the show that made him a star (and international heart-breaker).

During the AGT live results show, Lee took his seat at a grand piano for a tender performance of “Break My Heart Again” by Finneas.

The inspirational blind singer battles with autism and wins fans wherever he goes. Whoever wins this season will have the baton passed on by Lee. He’s a hard act to follow.

Also on the night, five acts advanced from the quarters to the semifinals by way of public votes.

They were singers Archie Williams, Shaquira McGrath and Roberta Battaglia, sword swallower Brett Loudermilk and sister act Double Dragon. NBC’s TV talent quest returns Aug. 17 for the second quarterfinal.

