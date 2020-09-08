Korea’s JTBC to Adapt BBC Drama ‘Undercover’

Korean production company, Story TV is to make a local version of BBC political drama “Undercover” for broadcaster JTBC. The agreement was announced Wednesday at the ongoing Broadcast Worldwide (BCWW) content market in Seoul. “Undercover” is a six-part thriller following the story of a spirited and passionate woman barrister at the very top of her profession. […]

