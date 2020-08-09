Action thriller, “Deliver Us From Evil” had a $10.6 million opening weekend in South Korean cinemas, lifting the country’s overall box office by 75%. The film, directed by Hong Won-chan (“Office”) and starring Hwang Jung-min and Lee Jung-jae, was released on Wednesday and ran off with a $15.0 million total over five days. Measured by […]

The post Korea Box Office Leaps as ‘Deliver Us From Evil’ Has $10 Million Opening appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.