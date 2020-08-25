Production of films and TV series across South Korea is being halted as the country undergoes a resurgence of the coronavirus. Companies including industry leaders CJ ENM, JTBC and Netflix have all confirmed disruptions to their series shooting schedules. The country had seemingly been successful in controlling earlier waves of the COVID-19 outbreak through strict […]

