The duo is at it again! Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae posted stunning shots of themselves swinging from a mirror disco ball in Miley Cyrus’ ‘Midnight Sky’ truck via Instagram on Monday, August 31.

#midnightsky,” the 41-year-old reality star captioned a solo shot of herself on the ball wearing a black dress. In the other two snaps, the pair got close while sitting on the ground. For her part, the 19-year-old TikTok star — who also sported a tight black dress — posted the same pics for her followers.

Of course, fans loved seeing Kardashian and Rae back together again. One person wrote, “U AND ADDISON ARE SO CUTE,” while another echoed, “I mean at this point adopt her.” Cyrus even chimed in, writing, “Queeeeeeen! Yasssss.”

During the 2020 VMAs, Cyrus paid tribute to her 2013 song ‘Wrecking Ball’ by swinging from a giant disco ball while singing along to her latest single, ‘Midnight Sky.’ Following the performance, the pop star, 27, had a truck drive around Los Angeles in order to promote her new bop.

Despite their age difference, the two became friends earlier this summer after Rae surprised the television personality’s son, Mason Disick, who was a fan of Rae’s. “We started working out together. We did a video on her YouTube of us doing a butt workout and stuff, so that was fun,” Rae explained during an interview on The Tom Ward Show.

Since then, the two have formed a solid friendship, and Rae couldn’t help but gush over the famous family. “They’re all just such loving people that genuinely care about each other. That just continuously inspires me,” she told E!.

Lately, Addison and the KUWTK star have been hanging out all the time. The two gal pals recently had a sexy photo shoot poolside on August 24, where they flaunted their hot bods. Kardashian simply captioned the photo with a mermaid emoji, while Rae shared some snaps of herself eating watermelon by the water.

Clearly, Kardashian and Rae are inseparable. Now, give us more content, guys!

