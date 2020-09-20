Tell ’em, girl. Kourtney Kardashian clapped back at trolls for criticizing her friendship with TikTok superstar Addison Rae on Saturday, September 19.

“Two more days of summer,” the 41-year-old captioned a set of four photos of herself and the content creator, 19, rocking bikinis and enjoying time laying out in her pool. In response to the pics, one fan commented, “This friendship still weirds me [the f—k] out.” Another user noted, “She’s 41 and she’s hanging around with 19-year-olds in swimming pools.”

Naturally, Kourt wasn’t going to let these comments slide on her profile. “Do you suggest a better place? I’m looking for ideas…” the Poosh founder replied to the follower with a bit of shade.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the vlogger have been hanging out since March, when Kourt’s eldest son, Mason Disick, collaborated on a TikTok video with Addison for the first time. In a July interview on “The Tom Ward Show,” the Louisiana native revealed she met Kourtney through YouTuber David Dobrik — and it was all because of Kourt’s 10-year-old.

“We surprised Mason because Mason liked my videos on TikTok,” Addison explained. “I kind of just stuck around and we got really close. We started working out together. We did a video on her YouTube of us doing a butt workout and stuff, so that was fun.”

The pair have been spotted several times on both Kourtney and Addison’s Instagram pages, as well as out at the biggest celeb hotspots in Los Angeles. In June, the pair’s TikTok videos started blowing up, and in July, the dynamic duo had a dinner date at Nobu with pals. The ladies are also known to do morning workouts together at Kourtney’s Calabasas home.

Hanging out with one of Hollywood’s most famous families on the reg is a big blessing to Addison — and she doesn’t take the situation lightly. “Like, I don’t necessarily freak out about a single individual, but I’ll overall look at it and be like, ‘What is my life? Why am I driving to Malibu right now? Where am I?’” she said. “I think it’s just because I am not, you know, from here. So, it’s still crazy to me that I even live in Los Angeles.”

