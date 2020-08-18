Kourtney Kardashian Reacts After Fan Says to ‘Donate More’

Teaching trolls a lesson. Kourtney Kardashian had the best response when an Instagram follower called out her support of important causes.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, shared a stunning swimsuit photo on Monday, August 17. While pals like Malika Haqq, Winnie Harlow and Jason Kennedy praised Kardashian’s fit figure, one fan thought the Poosh founder’s platform could serve a different purpose.

“Why can’t you donate more money or your time to help people of the world?” the Instagram user commented.

Despite the criticism, Kardashian replied with a positive outlook. “Always wanting to help more, do you have suggestions?” she wrote back with a heart and a prayer hands emoji. “Let’s encourage each other … As humans sharing this planet, I find it our duty to help each other.”

In April, another follower called the Kardashian family into question as several other major Hollywood stars made substantial contributions to help first responders and other essential workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, the Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami alum defended herself and her siblings with a Bible verse.

“Thus, when you give to the needy, sound no trumpet before you, as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and in the streets, that they may be praised by others. Truly, I say to you, they have received their reward (Matthew 6:2 ESV),” she replied.

While some may not think the Kardashian-Jenner clan are doing enough to make a positive impact, the media moguls have displayed a number of acts of kindness during these difficult times. Earlier this year, Kylie Jenner donated $1 million to help buy personal protective equipment for healthcare workers to fight the spread of COVID-19 and Khloé Kardashian was spotted paying for elderly shoppers’ groceries at a Trader Joe’s in Los Angeles. Kim Kardashian, for her part, has been vocal about fighting racial injustice and donated $1 million toward coronavirus relief efforts through her SKIMS shapewear brand in March.

“I am so grateful to all of you who have supported SKIMS since we first started six months ago,” Kim, 39, wrote in a statement at the time. “It’s been a dream of mine for so long, and has only been possible because of your love for what we do. Our six-month anniversary has fallen in the middle of a global crisis so more than ever, it’s our responsibility to give back and do what we can to help others.”

The post Kourtney Kardashian Reacts After Fan Says to ‘Donate More’ appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.