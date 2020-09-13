Josie Huang, a reporter for the Los Angeles radio station KPCC and news site LAist, was arrested on Saturday night while she was covering the shooting of two sheriff’s deputies in Compton, Calif. The arrest occurred outside the St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, Calif., where the two deputies were being treated for gunshot wounds […]

The post KPCC and LAist Reporter Arrested While Covering Protest Outside Hospital appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.