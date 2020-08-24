Oh, how the other half lives. Kris Jenner “accidentally” splurges on clothes for all 10 of her grandchildren, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “If she buys something for one she’ll buy it for all of them.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 64, is grandmother to Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West, True Thompson, Dream Kardashian and Stormi Webster.

“She could walk into a store for one thing, like a dress for North, and end up spending thousands of dollars because she’ll buy it for all the girls,” adds the insider. “Then she’ll have to get the boys things and it turns into a whole thing.”

While Kris undoubtedly loves to spoil her little ones the most, “there’s no limit to her generosity,” says the source. “If you told her you loved her bag, chances are, you’ll have one delivered to you by Monday!”

Unfortunately, Kris’ oldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, isn’t a huge fan of her mom’s grandparenting style. “Kourtney would rather her mom spend quality time with her kids than buy them stuff they don’t need,” an additional insider previously told Life & Style.

Kim, Khloé, Kylie and Rob, on the other hand, “let Kris do what she does,” the source continued. “They think it’s funny, but all of the grandkids are overloaded with more toys and stuffed animals that they could possibly play with.”

Thankfully, whatever the kids “don’t use” they “either give it to their staff or donate it,” the insider assured. “So, they let Kris have her fun. She really is like Santa Claus to them.” Of course, the holidays are a whole other level of extra for the famous momager, who considers herself the “Queen of Christmas.”

“She goes all out,” the source noted. “She has a team of elves and decorating assistants.” With December less than five months away, we wouldn’t be surprised to learn Kris is already planning out what to buy her grandkids!

