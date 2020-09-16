Not a good look. Kris Jenner is “appalled” by son-in-law Kanye West’s “Grammy incident,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch after the rapper dropped jaws with a video of himself urinating on one of his 21 awards on Wednesday, September 16.

“The family is used to Kanye’s outrageous antics, but he keeps crossing the line,” an insider close to the reality TV brood says. “They are very concerned and Kim [Kardashian] can’t make excuses for him any longer. She’s at the end of her rope. Peeing on his Grammy is just downright disrespectful.”

Kanye, 43, vowed to continue speaking his mind while taking to Twitter with the shocking 8-second clip, following his rant against the Universal record label.

“Trust me … I won’t stop,” he wrote. Prior to that, the Yeezy fashion designer revealed what was grinding his gears, adding, “I forgive everyone from the music industry that is involved with modern-day slavery. Vengeance is only the lord’s.”

“This moment is going to change the music industry for good,” he followed up, sharing pages from his contracts. “I feel so humbled and blessed that God has put me in a strong enough position to do this … Everyone keep praying … it’s working.”

“I wonder if Universal [is] gonna call me … I promise I have more ideas … I will not stop,” the chart-topping artist vented. Kanye said what upsets him most is the “hidden fees” and “distribution fees” that “many labels put in their contracts to make even more money off our work without even trying,” noting, “A standard record deal is a trap to NEVER have you recoup.”

Kanye declared he will refrain from making new music until he owns the rights to his masters and is freed from various contracts.

Back in July, his frustrations were aimed toward Kim, 39, and his mother-in-law. At the time, Kanye accused Kim and Kris of trying to “lock him up” and said he wanted a divorce via Twitter. He later backtracked and issued a public apology to his wife.

The couple appeared to be back on good terms in August as he shared a video of them kissing with the caption, “We’re stepping out on faith.”

Despite the drama, Kris has been trying her hardest to maintain the peace in her family. “While Kris isn’t happy with how Kanye’s recent outbursts are affecting them, she did protect him from looking bad on Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” another insider exclusively told In Touch. “There was a lot of urging from Kim to make sure certain footage was never used, but Kris helped too.”

