Kris Jenner’s done amazing work as a momager, and now it looks like she’s eyeing another sweet business venture based on something she says to her daughters. The Kardashians matriarch filed trademark docs last week to lock up the rights to what…

The post Kris Jenner Wants ‘You’re Doing Amazing Sweetie’ Catchphrase on Everything appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.