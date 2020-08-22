On the mend. Kristen Bell shared that her husband, Dax Shepard, is home recovering in the wake of his motorcycle accident, which left him with a shattered shoulder and broken ribs.

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall star, 40, posted a selfie with Shepard, 45, on Friday, August 21, along with an X-ray photo of his ribs.

“Dad is safe and sound and recovering at home in his @lazboy (which he convinced me belongs back in the center of the room),” Bell captioned the Instagram post. “Thank you for all the week wishes and to the wonderful doctors and nurses who helped our family!”

She added, “EDIT: for those asking, he was in an accident last friday and shattered his shoulder, broke his pinky and 4 ribs.”

Shepard first opened up about his accident — which took place on a California road course — on the Monday, August 17, episode of his “Armchair Expert” podcast.

“I was passing six guys on Sonoma Raceway on a motorcycle and I was braking very, very hard — hard enough that the back wheel was off the ground for a good 100 yards,” he recalled. “I was totally at blame. I thought I would be able to slide in between, but someone turned in and I was already under full brake, and I couldn’t go anywhere.”

The Bless This Mess alum explained that he “clipped” the other rider’s bumper and “went over the handlebars.” Shepard said that the collision landed him in the emergency room for “seven hours,” adding that he suffered “four broken ribs” and that his “clavicle’s broken in three places.”

The actor — who needed surgery after the incident — said that he “might be willing to quit [riding motorcycles] for the remainder of 2020.”

The Parenthood alum gave fans an update on his condition via Instagram on Wednesday, August 19, when he showed off his injuries in a shirtless selfie.

“Thank you Armcherries for all the well wishes and concern,” he captioned the photo, which featured Bell in the background. “I’m in one piece and spirits are high Sorry for causing concern.”

Shepard and the Frozen star tied the knot in 2013 and are the parents of daughters Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5.

