Skip to main content
Secondary menu
CELEB
CELEB NEWS
CELEBRITY SOCIAL MEDIA
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEO
STYLE
TWEETS
CELEBRITY
Search form
Search
CELEB
CELEB NEWS
CELEBRITY SOCIAL MEDIA
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
CELEB GALLERIES
VIDEO
CELEBRITY
MUSIC VIDEOS
STYLE
TWEETS
CELEBRITY
CELEBRITY BIOS
STAR POLLS
You are here:
Home
/
Kristin Cavallari and BFF Justin Anderson Snuggled Up in Tie-Dye Hoodies
Kristin Cavallari and BFF Justin Anderson Snuggled Up in Tie-Dye Hoodies
Comment
Full Story
Latest Celebrity News
YouTube Star James Charles "Adopted a Child for a Day"
Supernatural Season 15 Has Resumed Filming, Thank Chuck
The Chi Boss Teases What's to Come in Season 3 Finale
How to Watch Bill & Ted Face the Music
Kristin Cavallari and BFF Justin Anderson Snuggled Up in Tie-Dye Hoodies
See More News
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries
Angelina Jolie
Jessica Alba
Megan Fox
Miley Cyrus
Brad Pitt
George Clooney
Justin Bieber
Zac Efron