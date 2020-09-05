Unbothered! The Hills alum Kristin Cavallari showed off her curves in a sexy black bikini on Friday, September 4, just one day after her estranged husband, Jay Cutler, sparked romance rumors with political pundit Tomi Lahren.

“Longest relationship of my life,” the 33-year-old captioned a photo of herself showing off her toned abs in a swimsuit as she posed with her arm around her longtime colorist, Justin Anderson.

The Laguna Beach alum also shared a few snaps of herself rocking her bikini on her Instagram Stories. “Boyfriend for the weekend,” Kristin captioned one snap of her and Justin laying out together on lounge chairs. “Woke up at the beach with my baby,” the hair pro wrote on his own version of the selfie.

The sexy beach day came a day after Tomi, 28, denied rumors she was dating Jay, 37, after rumors heated up online.

“I love it when the internet tells me who I’m dating. Good one,” the political commentator wrote on Twitter on Thursday, September 3. The same day as the reality babe’s beach outing, the former football pro shared a video of himself spending time with a furry cow, captioning the clip, “Only lady in my life. Be better internet.”

Speculation about the unlikely pair began when they were spotted “enjoying a nice night out together at Winners Bar” in Nashville on August 28.

“The two of them were having a lot of fun together at a table along with two other friends,” an eyewitness told E! News about their night out. “Tomi and Jay were passing a bottle of tequila back and forth and taking shots together directly from the bottle.”

The twosome left the bar “together,” the insider added.

Jay and Kristin — who share three children, Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4 — revealed their split in April after nearly seven years of marriage.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together, we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” Kristin wrote on Instagram at the time. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

