Kurt Luedtke Dies: Oscar-winning ‘Out Of Africa’ Screenwriter Was 80

Screenwriter Kurt Luedtke, known for his Oscar-winning adapted screenplay Out of Africa, died on Sunday. He was 80 years old. The Detroit Free Press reported that the Luedtke, who also wrote Absence of Malice and Random Hearts, passed away due to a long illness in a Michigan hospital. Luedtke, a Michigan native, first worked in […]

