Too hot to handle! Kylie Jenner posed for sexy new Instagram photos while wearing a Vivienne Westwood bustier and low-rise jeans. “You call?” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 23, captioned the snapshots on Thursday, September 10.

Of course, Kylie’s loved ones couldn’t help but gush over how stunning she looked. “OMG” her sister Kim Kardashian commented with several fire emojis. “HOT,” added Kourtney Kardashian’s BFF Addison Rae.

As with all of Kylie’s designer outfits, the makeup mogul took her look to the next level with some gorgeous accessories. In this instance, Kylie accentuated her chest with a chunky pearl choker. She also wore a silver bracelet and several pairs of hoop earrings varying in size to top everything off.

While the California native is always dressed to impress, Kylie’s ensembles this past week have been especially eye-catching — and expensive! Just one day earlier, the reality TV personality matched her entire outfit to the interior of her custom Rolls-Royce. That’s right … Kylie’s mini Hermès Birkin bag, which retails for $26,500.00, was the exact shade of pink as her luxury ride.

Considering the average Rolls-Royce costs $300,000, it’s safe to say Kylie isn’t in the business of pinching her pennies. “It’s beyond belief how fabulous her world is now. While she was always confident that she’d be rich, she never expected she’d be this successful,” a source previously told Life & Style.

“While her closets are to die for, there isn’t enough room to fit all the shoes she owns — there are well over a thousand pairs,” the insider added. “She spends at least $300K on fashion every week. She has rooms full of things she’s only worn once.”

In addition to cars and clothes, Kylie’s next major conquest is real estate. “She wants to continue to expand her portfolio — within California and in other states and countries,” the source explained. “She’s even considering buying a private island and turning it into a retreat so she can relax without being disturbed.”

Sigh. It’s Kylie Jenner’s world and we’re all just living in it.

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!

The post Kylie Jenner Posts the Ultimate Thirst Trap in a Designer Bustier: ‘You Call?’ appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.