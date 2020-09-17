Kylie Minogue looked like she was performing from inside a Disco ball when she sang “Say Something” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night (Sept. 16).

The pop star’s single comes ahead of her 15th studio album Disco, which is set to be released on Nov. 6. But her display came straight from the ’80s, from the dance floor aesthetic to the vintage VHS tape filter.

And her lyrics couldn’t have brought more light during a time like this while also describing an endless chase for love. “So we’re going with our heart, yeah, it’s all the rage/ Oh, we’re just, just tryin’ to find ourselves in the storms we chase/ Eh, eh, eh/ Baby, in an endless summer, we can find our way,” she sings in the second verse.

Watch Mingoue’s “Say Something” performance on Fallon below.

