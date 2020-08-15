L.A. County Coronavirus Update: 35 New Deaths, 2,103 Additional Cases

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s latest update details yet another rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths. Saturday’s L.A. county numbers confirms 2,103 new cases of COVID-19 and 35 more deaths caused by the infectious disease. While the newest set of coronavirus statistics reflect information from state’s electronic lab report systems stem, L.A. […]

