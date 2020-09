The L.A. driver, who appeared to be utterly wasted after smashing into 3 parked cars and walked into the sunset with cops watching, has gotten the break of the century … because he can’t be prosecuted. Law enforcement sources tell us … there’s…

The post L.A. Driver Who Appeared Wasted After Hitting 3 Cars Can’t and Won’t be Charged appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.