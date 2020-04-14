La La Land's Damien Chazelle Transports You to Another World of Jazz in Netflix's The Eddy Trailer
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
La La Land's Damien Chazelle Transports You to Another World of Jazz in Netflix's The Eddy Trailer
Assuming you can't stop what you're doing right and fly to Paris to hang out in jazz clubs, you can delight in the next best thing: Netflix's trailer of the upcoming series The Eddy. From La La Landwriter and director Damien Chazelle, The Eddy is an eight-episode musical drama set in the jazz world