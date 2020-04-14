Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

La La Land's Damien Chazelle Transports You to Another World of Jazz in Netflix's The Eddy Trailer

By Celebrity News Wire on April 14, 2020

The Eddy | Photo Credits: Lou Faulon/Netflix

Assuming you can't stop what you're doing right and fly to Paris to hang out in jazz clubs, you can delight in the next best thing: Netflix's trailer of the upcoming series The Eddy. From La La Land writer and director Damien Chazelle, The Eddy is an eight-episode musical drama set in the jazz world

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story