Lala Kent: Randall Emmett ‘Sobbed’ Over Positive Pregnancy Test

Surprise! Pregnant Lala Kent told her fiancé, Randall Emmett, that they’re expecting their first child together with a popcorn box.

The Vanderpump Rules alum, 30, and the producer, 49, were on a family vacation when Kent asked him if she should take a pregnancy test. “I said, ‘Absolutely not. … Wait until we get home because if you’re not pregnant, it’s gonna be a spiral depression,’” Emmett recalled on the Wednesday, September 2, episode of their “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast.

Despite their agreement, the Utah native was “bored” while her fiancé spent four hours at an archery range with his and ex-wife Ambyr Childers‘ eldest daughter, London. She decided to take a test while his youngest child, Rylee, bathed.

“I’m sitting there waiting, she’s in the tub, and it pops up pregnant,” the Bravo personality explained. “I look up at Rylee and I was like, ‘Do you know what this means? … This means Lala is going to have a baby.’ She stands up screams, ‘We’ve got to tell my dad right now.’”

Kent and her future stepdaughter sat on the porch at their cabin for “four hours” until Emmett came home.

“They had this weird little [look],” the Irishman producer explained. “[They] hand me a popcorn box, and they’ve both got these grins on their faces. Truth be told, I had not a single clue because we had an agreement. I open the box, I think a snake’s gonna jump out, and it’s the pregnancy test.”

Kent chimed in, saying her fiancé “sobbed his eyes out.” When the Florida native said that wasn’t true, she elaborated, “Bawling. He was beside himself hugging me. ‘Is this really happening?’ For a second, I was like, ‘Are you upset about it or are these happy tears?’”

While the couple are hoping for a “healthy” baby, the pregnant star would prefer a boy. She explained to podcast guest Lisa Vanderpump: “I always pictured myself having a boy first, and I feel like I have two girls already. We need more male energy in the house. There are a lot of girls wanting to play with Lala’s weave, her makeup. I need a boy. I need some trucks around.”

Before announcing their pregnancy news on Wednesday, the pair were vocal about their plans to start a family. “Lala, whatever day it is, she comes in, she says, ‘Give me a baby!’ and then I hop right to it,” Emmett exclusively told Us Weekly last month.

He and Kent got engaged in September 2018 and postponed their April 2020 wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic. The pair plan to tie the knot in July 2021.

