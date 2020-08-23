Save the date! Former NBA star Lamar Odom and his fiancée, Sabrina Parr, revealed their wedding date and wedding hashtag in a joint announcement via Instagram on Saturday, August 23. Their wedding will take place on November 11, 2021, in Miami for what the couple refers to as #TheOdomsLastDance.

“When you got a real one … you gotta keep her @getuptoparr !!!!!” Lamar, 40, captioned the couple’s save the date. Sabrina, 33, wrote in her caption, “We’ve both experienced many relationships. Been married, divorced, you name it, we’ve been through it … But this right here will be our LAST DANCE! Can’t wait to marry you big man [kissing face emoji].”

The former Los Angeles Laker announced his engagement to the personal trainer shortly after popping the question on November 11, 2019, so the date holds a special meaning for the couple. “Introducing my new fiancé!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She the ONE!!!!” he wrote via Instagram at the time. The couple went public with their relationship in August of that year.

Lamar’s relationship with Sabrina is the first serious romance since his very public split and divorce from Khloé Kardashian. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Lamar tied the knot in September 2009, just one month after they met. But after several cheating scandals, Khloé filed for divorce in 2013. The Good American founder, 36, put the divorce on hold in October 2015 when Lamar suffered a near-fatal drug overdose. They remained legally married so Khloé could help Lamar in his recovery. The former couple’s divorce was finalized in December 2016.

Even though Khloé and Lamar remained amicable after their divorce, she didn’t publicly congratulate Lamar on his engagement to Sabrina. The baller will always “have a piece of Khloé’s heart, but she doesn’t want to make this about her,” a source told In Touch exclusively at the time.

Not everyone in Lamar’s life were happy for him. Lamar’s son Lamar Odom, Jr., who was 17 years old at the time, publicly spoke out against his father’s relationship but later issued an apology.

“Last night I was emotional seeing my father [get] engaged through social media,” Lamar Jr. wrote via Instagram at the time. “I was hurt and caught off guard. At the end of the day, I am a teenager — that is becoming a young man. I have to be responsible for what I post. I have nothing but love but for my dad and want what’s best for him.”

